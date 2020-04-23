Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.99

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.99 and traded as low as $23.90. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Hale acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,234.94).

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.