Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.43. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 279,577 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

