Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

TSE AEM opened at C$80.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$86.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,329,276.07. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,811.20. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

