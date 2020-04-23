Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.99

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1,042,572 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$580.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$1,703,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,439 shares in the company, valued at C$13,876,737.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

