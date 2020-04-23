Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

