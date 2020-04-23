Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,978.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,883.50. The company has a market cap of $1,178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,373.41.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

