Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,883.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,373.41.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

