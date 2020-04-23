Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,883.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,373.41.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

