American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 35,900 shares changing hands.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 1.63% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

