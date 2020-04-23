AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after buying an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

