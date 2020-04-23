Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 467,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

