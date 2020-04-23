Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 435 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Anderson Fisher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

