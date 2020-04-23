Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

