Anglo American (LON:AAL) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,230 ($29.33). Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,046.25 ($26.92).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,362.60 ($17.92) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,403.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,854.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

