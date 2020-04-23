Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.