Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.09

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.09 and traded as low as $121.70. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 118,486 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

