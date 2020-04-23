Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $175.85

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $175.85 and traded as low as $175.00. Animalcare Group shares last traded at $176.50, with a volume of 7,588 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million and a P/E ratio of -40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.85.

Animalcare Group Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

