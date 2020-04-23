Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,068 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

