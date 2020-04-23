Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

