Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

