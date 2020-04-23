Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 819.64 ($10.78).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 753.60 ($9.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 847.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

