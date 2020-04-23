Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.