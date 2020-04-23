Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,319.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.