Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

