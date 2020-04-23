Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.29-1.39 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.29-1.39 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.