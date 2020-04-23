Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 49,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

