Arrow Financial Corp Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

