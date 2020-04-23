Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,497 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE:MHK opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.