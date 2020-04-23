Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.70. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 113,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.92.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.