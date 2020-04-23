Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.34. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 89,300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

