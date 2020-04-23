Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,369,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $209.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $222.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

