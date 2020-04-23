Aua Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

