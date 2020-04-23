Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

