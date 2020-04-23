Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

