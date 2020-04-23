Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 2.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

