Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

