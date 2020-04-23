Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

