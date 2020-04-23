AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

AutoCanada stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

