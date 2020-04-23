Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Autoliv stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

