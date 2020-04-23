Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 332 ($4.37) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 498 ($6.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Investec downgraded Aviva to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

AV opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.11) on Tuesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.57.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

