AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

