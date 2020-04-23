B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $243.43

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.43 and traded as low as $187.25. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $183.50, with a volume of 25 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.43.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Jonathan Newman purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,740.48 ($8,866.72). Also, insider Brian Marsh purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £21,812 ($28,692.45). Insiders purchased 22,711 shares of company stock worth $4,663,240 in the last 90 days.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

