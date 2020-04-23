Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.