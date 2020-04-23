Banco Bradesco (BBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.