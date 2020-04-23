BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

BBDO opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

