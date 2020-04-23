Bancorp (TBBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.60. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

