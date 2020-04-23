Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.23 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49.

