Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of EDF opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

