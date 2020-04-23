Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,411 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Kimball International worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KBAL opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kimball International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $384.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.16 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

