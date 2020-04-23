Bank of America Corp DE Sells 149,995 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stars Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSG stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

